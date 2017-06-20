The Bombay High Court on Monday urged educational boards to consider making maths an optional subject for Class 10 students. The two-judge division bench observed that this will help more students pass school-leaving exams and take up higher education, especially because many undergraduate degrees do not require knowledge of the subject, The Indian Express reported.

Justice VM Kanade and Justice AM Badar made the suggestion while hearing a PIL filed by psychiatrist Harish Shetty, who was calling for schools to assist students with learning disabilities. The judges made the observation after being informed about subjects that can be dropped in special schools, according to Hindustan Times.

“Subjects like mathematics are not required in degree courses such as Arts and other vocational courses,” Justice Kanade pointed out. “If an option is given to students to not study maths, then it will help them complete graduation.”

The bench noted that most students drop out of school after Class 10 after failing to clear maths and language papers. “Till about a few years ago, Sanskrit was an option to mathematics in state boards, and students were allowed to apply for degree courses even if they had passed other subjects without considering mathematics,” Justice Kanade said.