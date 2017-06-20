A look at the headlines right now:

Centre sends additional forces to Darjeeling after state government submits report: Several students in boarding schools across Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong are stranded because of the indefinite strike. BJP spokesperson files complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub for criticising its presidential pick: The ruling party said her suggestion that Ram Nath Kovind was the ‘worst bet’ was ‘blatant and scurrilously slanderous and casteist’. GDP growth down to 6.1% this quarter, demonetisation having a delayed effect, says Fitch Ratings: The agency said global growth rates had recovered and would touch 2.9% in the 2017-18 fiscal year. Three men rape 35-year-old woman in a car in Gurugram, throw her out in Greater Noida: An FIR has been lodged against the accused, who abducted the woman from Sohna locality. Consider making maths optional for Class 10 students, Bombay HC tells boards: The judges believe the move could help reduce dropout rates. US student dies days after North Korea sent him home comatose: Doctors in Otto Warmbier’s home state Ohio had concluded that he had likely suffered a massive trauma to the head while he was detained in the country. Trai to announce new rules in 45 days to check predatory pricing by telecom operators, says report: The secretary of the regulator, Sudhir Gupta, said they will review the Telecommunication Tariff Order 1999 to bring clarity on prices.

Analytics firm hired by Republican Party exposes personal data of 198 million US citizens by accident: The leak included sensitive information such as home addresses, phone numbers and political views of nearly 62% of the US population. India ratifies UN convention that will help it transport its goods through a global network: The TIR will boost India’s trade interests in the region at a time when China is developing its One Belt, One Road project. Nasa’s Kepler telescope discovers ten new ‘Earth-like’ planets in our galaxy: This is the final batch of observations from the telescope, which scanned some 2,00,000 stars in the Cygnus constellation.