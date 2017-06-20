The big news: Darjeeling gets additional security personnel from the Centre, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP has filed a complaint against a journalist for criticising Ram Nath Kovind, and Fitch Ratings said India’s GDP growth was down to 6.1%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre sends additional forces to Darjeeling after state government submits report: Several students in boarding schools across Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong are stranded because of the indefinite strike.
- BJP spokesperson files complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub for criticising its presidential pick: The ruling party said her suggestion that Ram Nath Kovind was the ‘worst bet’ was ‘blatant and scurrilously slanderous and casteist’.
- GDP growth down to 6.1% this quarter, demonetisation having a delayed effect, says Fitch Ratings: The agency said global growth rates had recovered and would touch 2.9% in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
- Three men rape 35-year-old woman in a car in Gurugram, throw her out in Greater Noida: An FIR has been lodged against the accused, who abducted the woman from Sohna locality.
- Consider making maths optional for Class 10 students, Bombay HC tells boards: The judges believe the move could help reduce dropout rates.
- US student dies days after North Korea sent him home comatose: Doctors in Otto Warmbier’s home state Ohio had concluded that he had likely suffered a massive trauma to the head while he was detained in the country.
- Trai to announce new rules in 45 days to check predatory pricing by telecom operators, says report: The secretary of the regulator, Sudhir Gupta, said they will review the Telecommunication Tariff Order 1999 to bring clarity on prices.
- Analytics firm hired by Republican Party exposes personal data of 198 million US citizens by accident: The leak included sensitive information such as home addresses, phone numbers and political views of nearly 62% of the US population.
- India ratifies UN convention that will help it transport its goods through a global network: The TIR will boost India’s trade interests in the region at a time when China is developing its One Belt, One Road project.
- Nasa’s Kepler telescope discovers ten new ‘Earth-like’ planets in our galaxy: This is the final batch of observations from the telescope, which scanned some 2,00,000 stars in the Cygnus constellation.