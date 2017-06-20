The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday evening arrested 15 men on charges of sedition for allegedly celebrating India’s defeat by Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18. The police said the men had raised pro-Pakistan slogans, burst crackers and distributed sweets, according to The Indian Express.

The incident took place in Mohad village of the communally-sensitive Burhapur district, which is the also the home district of state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, reported The New Indian Express. The police initiated action after a co-villager filed a complaint, Inspector of Shahpur police station Sanjay Pathak told Hindustan Times.

The men have been booked for criminal conspiracy and sedition. “The police would soon send a letter to the district magistrate with a request to stop government subsidies being enjoyed by the accused,” Investigating Officer Ramashray Yadav told The Indian Express.