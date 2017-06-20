The Income Tax Department on Tuesday attached 12 plots of land belonging to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members, including daughter Misa Bharti( pictured above), her husband Shailesh, sisters Ragini and Chanda Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, ANI reported.

The development comes a day after the I-T department provisionally attached a few immovable properties in connection with its investigation into the Rs 1,000-crore benami land deals and tax evasion case in which Yadav and his family are believed to have a hand. The department has charged his family members under the Benami Transactions Act. A benami property is one bought in a certain person’s name though the real beneficiary is someone else.

The I-T department also released a list of the benami properties they have seized, which belong to Yadav’s family. The market value of the attached properties is Rs 175 crores. The book value, however, is just Rs 9.32 crore.

I-T sleuths attached the properties after Bharti and her husband Kumar failed to appear before the department despite two summons for questioning. The summons were issued days after Bharti’s chartered accountant, Rakesh Agrawal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is looking into a separate Rs-8,000 crore money-laundering case. He is believed to have helped the RJD chief’s family members carry out illegal transactions, according to PTI.

Market value of attached property is Rs. 175 crores. Book value (purchase rate on records) of the property is Rs. 9.32 crores. — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017