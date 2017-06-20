The business wrap: Centre not considering a farm loan waiver, says Jaitley, and 7 other top stories
Other headlines: Hike launched an in-app electronic payments wallet in India, and the I-T department attached properties belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family
- Centre will not waive any farm loans, must meet fiscal targets, says Arun Jaitley: On June 12, the finance minister had said that the Centre would not fund any loan waivers by states, which would have to find their own funds for doing so.
- Instant messaging platform Hike launches first in-app electronic payments wallet in India: Hike said its wallet will allow instant money transfer among its clients and enable fund transfer to banks using the government-backed UPI system.
- Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of land belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: They have charged his relatives under the Benami Transactions Act in connection with a probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore and tax evasion.
- Sensex ends flat, Nifty closes above 9650: Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Tata Power gained the most on both indices, while Lupin, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Eicher Motors lost the most.
- No-fly list will be rolled out in July, says MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha: Passengers who have already been identified as ‘unruly’ by airlines will be put on the list.
- GDP growth down to 6.1% this quarter, demonetisation having a delayed effect: Fitch Ratings: The agency said global growth rates had recovered and would touch 2.9% in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
- Trai to announce new rules in 45 days to check predatory pricing by telecom operators: ET: The secretary of the regulator, Sudhir Gupta, said they will review the Telecommunication Tariff Order 1999 to bring clarity on prices.
- Lockheed Martin ties up with Tata to produce F-16 fighter planes in India: The other contender to supply the Indian Air Force is Sweden’s Saab, which has offered to make its Gripen fighter in India.