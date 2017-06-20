A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Centre will not waive any farm loans, must meet fiscal targets, says Arun Jaitley: On June 12, the finance minister had said that the Centre would not fund any loan waivers by states, which would have to find their own funds for doing so. Instant messaging platform Hike launches first in-app electronic payments wallet in India: Hike said its wallet will allow instant money transfer among its clients and enable fund transfer to banks using the government-backed UPI system. Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of land belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: They have charged his relatives under the Benami Transactions Act in connection with a probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore and tax evasion. Sensex ends flat, Nifty closes above 9650: Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Tata Power gained the most on both indices, while Lupin, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Eicher Motors lost the most. No-fly list will be rolled out in July, says MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha: Passengers who have already been identified as ‘unruly’ by airlines will be put on the list. GDP growth down to 6.1% this quarter, demonetisation having a delayed effect: Fitch Ratings: The agency said global growth rates had recovered and would touch 2.9% in the 2017-18 fiscal year. Trai to announce new rules in 45 days to check predatory pricing by telecom operators: ET: The secretary of the regulator, Sudhir Gupta, said they will review the Telecommunication Tariff Order 1999 to bring clarity on prices. Lockheed Martin ties up with Tata to produce F-16 fighter planes in India: The other contender to supply the Indian Air Force is Sweden’s Saab, which has offered to make its Gripen fighter in India.