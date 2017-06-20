Spanish prosecutors on Tuesday accused Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho of alleged tax fraud. They have said Mourinho did not pay taxes when he was Real Madrid’s head coach between 2011 and 2012, reported BBC.

Mourinho owes Spanish authorities €3.3 million, the prosecutors said. According to them, Mourinho evaded tax on two counts, reported The Independent. The Manchester United manager, however, has not yet commented on the allegations.

The accusation comes after other big names in football have been accused of similar tax fraud in Spain. Barcelona star Lionel Messi was recently given a 21-month jail term for allegedly skipping tax, and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was also accused of a €14.7-million tax evasion through offshore companies.