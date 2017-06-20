The International Cricket Council is considering scrapping the Champions trophy, which is held every four years, in favour of staging the World T20 every two years, ICC Chief Executive officer David Richardson said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The next Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held in India in 2021. If the proposal sees the light of the day, fans could see two World T20 tournaments in the next four-year cycle.

Richardon said, “What we want to do is differentiate our global events from each other so that they can be standalone and create maximum interest every time the event happens. At this stage, the next Champions Trophy is still scheduled for India in 2021. Whether that gets changed, the consideration has been given to changing to two T20s in a four-year cycle which would mean swapping the Champions Trophy for a World T20.”

On Sunday, India had lost the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan by 180 runs at The Oval.

Richardson said the issue will be discussed during the ICC annual conference, which is currently being held at The Oval in London. He said there is no guarantee that there will be another Champions Trophy after 2021.

The former South Africa wicketkeeper also said the World T20 could include up to 20 teams in the future. “The fact is that World T20s do attract a lot of interest, they generate significant revenue for television companies, but most importantly from our point of view they provide us with an opportunity to give opportunities to more teams,” he said.

Sixteen teams had participated in the 2016 World T20 held in India.

“A 16-team World T20, even a 20-team World T20 down the line is something that we would like to look at. With a 10-team World Cup we’re hoping to increase the competitiveness of matches and the standard of the tournament as a whole. It might not be necessary to continue with two 50-over tournaments going forward,” he added.