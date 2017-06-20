Anil Kumble on Tuesday stepped down as coach of the Indian cricket team and decided not to accompany the team for the West Indies tour. India will play a limited-overs series against the Windies starting June 23. His contract ended on Tuesday after the ICC Champions Trophy.

It was reported there was hardly any communication between coach Kumble and team captain Virat Kohli during the Champions Trophy which ended on Sunday. The coach mostly kept to himself or helped the bowlers practise.

Earlier, reports had emerged of a rift between Kohli and Kumble. Last month, the BCCI had invited applications for a new coach. The task of selecting the new coach was given to the three-member Cricket Advisory Commitee, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.