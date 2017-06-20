Kerala State Police Chief TP Senkumar on Tuesday said extremist elements are involved in the protests against the LPG import terminal at Puthuvype in Kochi, reported The Hindu. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kerala last week to inaugurate the Kochi metro.

The Indian Oil Corporation is setting up a liquefied petroleum gas import terminal, a multi-user liquid terminal, Kochi-Salem LPG pipeline and a bulk terminal at Palakkad. However, locals have been protesting against the projects, worth Rs 2,200 crore, since February 2017. The protests had turned violent on June 16 and police had to resort to lathi-charge.

When asked if any extremist organisation was involved in the strike, Senkumar said, “Of course there is (the presence of some extremist elements behind these protests). Because, there are people from outside among these protesters.” Senkumar, however, refused to elaborate on the terror threat to Modi, but confirmed the presence of a terror module, added the report.

Senkumar also met the top police officers in Ernakulam. His comments came a day after AV George, Superintendent of Police, Ernakulum Rural, had made a similar remarks. Senkumar also gave a clean chit to Yatish Chandra GH, Deputy Commissioner of Police, who had ordered the lathi-charge on protestors at the High Court Junction last week.

“There was no prior intimation of any such protest and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motorcade was slated to pass through the route within the next 24 hours. Moreover, the VVIP visit was carried out under the cloud of a terror threat, which could not have been disclosed at that time. The action by the DCP should be viewed against the backdrop of these developments,’’ Senkumar explained.

The LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen is likely to help reduce the backlog for LPG cylinder supply in Kerala, which is currently at about 15 days. In August 2016, the company had received approval from the National Green Tribunal approval to go ahead with the works, reported Business Standard.