A look at the headlines right now:

Retired Justice CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu: He was missing since May 9, when the Supreme Court had given him a six-month jail term. Anil Kumble steps down as Team India coach: There was hardly any communication between the coach and skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy, reports said. BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind resigns as Bihar governor: The Shiv Sena and Mulayam Singh Yadav both expressed their support for the ruling party’s presidential candidate on Tuesday. GJM to quit Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, shutdown in Darjeeling will continue: Members of the all-party meeting decided to boycott the talks that will be held by the Mamata Banerjee government on June 22 in Siliguri. Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of land belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: They have charged his relatives under the Benami Transactions Act in connection with a probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore and tax evasion. Centre will not waive any farm loans, must meet fiscal targets, says Arun Jaitley: On June 12, the finance minister had said that the Centre would not fund any loan waivers by states, which would have to find their own funds for doing so. No-fly list will be rolled out in July, says MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha: Passengers who have already been identified as ‘unruly’ by airlines will be put on the list. Former chief secretary of Andhra allegedly loses job for anti-government posts on social media: IYR Krishna Rao was replaced by Vemuri Anand Surya as chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation. Tamil Nadu will implement court rulings on new cattle trade rules, says chief minister: Palaniswami made the comments in the Assembly when Opposition parties demanded the state spell out its stance on the matter. Nasa’s Kepler telescope discovers ten new ‘Earth-like’ planets in our galaxy: This is the final batch of observations from the telescope, which scanned some 2,00,000 stars in the Cygnus constellation.