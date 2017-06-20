The big news: Absconding Justice CS Karnan arrested in Coimbatore, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Anil Kumble stepped down as Team India coach, and Shiv Sena also supported BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Retired Justice CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu: He was missing since May 9, when the Supreme Court had given him a six-month jail term.
- Anil Kumble steps down as Team India coach: There was hardly any communication between the coach and skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy, reports said.
- BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind resigns as Bihar governor: The Shiv Sena and Mulayam Singh Yadav both expressed their support for the ruling party’s presidential candidate on Tuesday.
- GJM to quit Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, shutdown in Darjeeling will continue: Members of the all-party meeting decided to boycott the talks that will be held by the Mamata Banerjee government on June 22 in Siliguri.
- Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of land belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: They have charged his relatives under the Benami Transactions Act in connection with a probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore and tax evasion.
- Centre will not waive any farm loans, must meet fiscal targets, says Arun Jaitley: On June 12, the finance minister had said that the Centre would not fund any loan waivers by states, which would have to find their own funds for doing so.
- No-fly list will be rolled out in July, says MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha: Passengers who have already been identified as ‘unruly’ by airlines will be put on the list.
- Former chief secretary of Andhra allegedly loses job for anti-government posts on social media: IYR Krishna Rao was replaced by Vemuri Anand Surya as chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation.
- Tamil Nadu will implement court rulings on new cattle trade rules, says chief minister: Palaniswami made the comments in the Assembly when Opposition parties demanded the state spell out its stance on the matter.
- Nasa’s Kepler telescope discovers ten new ‘Earth-like’ planets in our galaxy: This is the final batch of observations from the telescope, which scanned some 2,00,000 stars in the Cygnus constellation.