The big news: Anil Kumble steps down as Indian cricket team coach, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Crude oil prices entered a bear market, and Justice CS Karnan was arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Anil Kumble steps down as Team India coach: There was hardly any communication between the coach and skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy, reports said.
- Crude oil prices enter bear market as countries continue to produce too much: The supply glut is being created mainly because of excessive drilling by shale companies in the US, Libya, and Nigeria, experts said.
- Retired Justice CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu: He was missing since May 9, when the Supreme Court had given him a six-month jail term.
- IAF finds lapses on part of security personnel during Pathankot attack, airbase commander resigns: The inquiry came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the way the militants had entered the airbase.
- BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind resigns as Bihar governor: The Shiv Sena and Mulayam Singh Yadav both expressed their support for the ruling party’s presidential candidate on Tuesday.
- GJM to quit Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, shutdown in Darjeeling will continue: Members of the all-party meeting decided to boycott the talks that will be held by the Mamata Banerjee government on June 22 in Siliguri.
- Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of land belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: They have charged his relatives under the Benami Transactions Act in connection with a probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore and tax evasion.
- Centre will not waive any farm loans, must meet fiscal targets, saysArun Jaitley: On June 12, the finance minister had said that the Centre would not fund any loan waivers by states, which would have to find their own funds for doing so.
- Tamil Nadu will implement court rulings on new cattle trade rules, says chief minister: Palaniswami made the comments in the Assembly when Opposition parties demanded the state spell out its stance on the matter.
- No-fly list will be rolled out in July, says MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha: Passengers who have already been identified as ‘unruly’ by airlines will be put on the list.