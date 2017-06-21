A look at the headlines right now:

Anil Kumble steps down as Team India coach: There was hardly any communication between the coach and skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy, reports said. Crude oil prices enter bear market as countries continue to produce too much: The supply glut is being created mainly because of excessive drilling by shale companies in the US, Libya, and Nigeria, experts said. Retired Justice CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu: He was missing since May 9, when the Supreme Court had given him a six-month jail term. IAF finds lapses on part of security personnel during Pathankot attack, airbase commander resigns: The inquiry came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the way the militants had entered the airbase. BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind resigns as Bihar governor: The Shiv Sena and Mulayam Singh Yadav both expressed their support for the ruling party’s presidential candidate on Tuesday. GJM to quit Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, shutdown in Darjeeling will continue: Members of the all-party meeting decided to boycott the talks that will be held by the Mamata Banerjee government on June 22 in Siliguri. Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of land belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: They have charged his relatives under the Benami Transactions Act in connection with a probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore and tax evasion. Centre will not waive any farm loans, must meet fiscal targets, saysArun Jaitley: On June 12, the finance minister had said that the Centre would not fund any loan waivers by states, which would have to find their own funds for doing so. Tamil Nadu will implement court rulings on new cattle trade rules, says chief minister: Palaniswami made the comments in the Assembly when Opposition parties demanded the state spell out its stance on the matter. No-fly list will be rolled out in July, says MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha: Passengers who have already been identified as ‘unruly’ by airlines will be put on the list.