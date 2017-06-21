Chakras were aligned and souls were soothed as thousands participated in the third International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his own celebrations in Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, where he participated with hundreds of others.
“Apart from fitness, wellness is important,” he said. “Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness. I am happy to see so many yoga institutes being opened over the last three years, and the demand for yoga teachers is increasing.”
Modi’s belief that yoga has immense popularity abroad can be seen in pictures from across the globe. Take a look at how the world celebrated International Yoga Day: