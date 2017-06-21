Chakras were aligned and souls were soothed as thousands participated in the third International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his own celebrations in Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, where he participated with hundreds of others.

“Apart from fitness, wellness is important,” he said. “Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness. I am happy to see so many yoga institutes being opened over the last three years, and the demand for yoga teachers is increasing.”

Modi’s belief that yoga has immense popularity abroad can be seen in pictures from across the globe. Take a look at how the world celebrated International Yoga Day:

The UN headquarters in New York City lit up to commemorate International Yoga Day (Source: Syed Akbaruddin‏/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a mass yoga demonstration in Lucknow (Source: PIB)

People practice yoga at a camp in Ahmedabad (Source: Vijay Rupani/Twitter)

Men take part in Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport, at the United Nations headquarters in New York (Source: India at UN, NY/Twitter)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, yoga guru Ramdev, BJP chief Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a yoga camp in Ahmedabad (Source: Vijay Rupani/Twitter)

International Yoga Day celebrations in Cancun, Mexico (Source: India in Mexico/Twitter)

Dozens gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA, on International Yoga Day (Source: Tanmaya Lal/Twitter)

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik's sand art at a beach in Puri, Odisha (Source: Sudarshan Patnaik/Twitter)

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu and the NDA's presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind perform yoga in Delhi (Source: M Venkaiah Naidu/Twitter)