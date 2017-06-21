Two militants are believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces early on Wednesday in Rafiabad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an Army official said. Search operations were initiated on Tuesday night following intelligence inputs that militants were was hiding in a house in Pazalpora village in the districts’s Sopore township, PTI reported.

Two weapons were confiscated from the militants. A police officer said their operation was suspended on Tuesday night, but security personnel had cordoned off the locality to prevent the duo from escaping. The encounter began after the militants opened fire on them on Wednesday morning.

Combing operations are still under way to make sure that there are no other militants holed up in the area, The Indian Express reported.