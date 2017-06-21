Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday to demand a fresh floor test. The Opposition accused a section of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of horse-trading and sought an explanation from the chief minister.

Later, Stalin along with other DMK legislators and the Congress staged a walkout, reported ANI. “My petition has been sent to Speaker and Chief Secretary for action by the governor,” he said. “I request the Speaker and CM [chief minister] to give an explanation.” This comes a few days after Stalin had met Governor Vidyasagar Rao and asked him to nullify the February 18 floor test.

On June 14, Stalin and other DMK lawmakers were detained after they were evicted from the House following protests against the alleged cash-for-vote scam. During the protest, Stalin had pointed to a sting operation carried by a news channel in which AIADMK MLA Saravanan was heard saying that he was offered between Rs 2 crore and Rs 6 crore for his support to Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

In February, after O Panneerselvam had rebelled against VK Sasikala and quit as chief minister and the latter was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, high drama had prevailed in the state. A trust vote had been held for MLAs to choose between the AIADMK factions, and Sasikala’s nominee Palaniswami had won. The DMK had been evicted from the House during the vote, which ensured a easy win for Palaniswami. The state has witnessed much in-fighting after AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa died in December.