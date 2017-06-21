Facebook has said that it is impossible to completely weed out violence and crime-related content from the platform, CNBC reported on Wednesday. “Our policy is zero tolerance — that doesn’t mean zero occurrence,” Facebook’s global head of sales Carolyn Everson said.

“There are bad things that are going to happen,” Everson said in response to such telecasts. “That is reality. That is life. Facebook is a reflection of that life. It is our job to make the community as safe as possible. Not only for the people who use it, which is incredibly important, of course, but also for the brands we work with.”

There have been several incidents of users broadcasting murders, suicides and rapes using Facebook’s Live platform, as well as hate speech. Facebook has been criticised for not doing enough to prevent such videos from being telecast. In April, Facebook removed two disturbing videos from its platforms – one of a 21-year-old man in Thailand murdering his 11-month-old daughter and the other of his own suicide. However, the company took action 24 hours after Wuttisan Wongtalay live-streamed the events.

In May, the company had said that it would be hiring 3,000 more employees over the next year to monitor content and remove violent videos.

Facebook has recently created a “blacklist” for websites that won’t be allowed to advertise in-stream during videos. It has also allowed brands to opt out of advertising on certain videos. The social media giant is also investing in artificial intelligence to identify offensive posts, and is taking steps to prevent the spread of fake news on its platform.

“Facebook is a safe place for brands, let me start there,” Everson said. “The second thing I would say is we have zero tolerance, zero tolerance for hate speech and terrorism. There is no place for any of that on our platforms, and we have already made a commitment.”