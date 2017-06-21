A look at the headlines right now:

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns following pressure from investors: The 40-year-old agreed to step down from the post after investors maintained that the company was in need of new leadership. Thousands around the world strike a pose on International Yoga Day: Events marking the occasion were held across the globe, from the UN headquarters in New York City to Navy ships on the Indian Ocean. Two militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla, combing operations under way to trace others: An Army official said they had received information about the duo holed up in a house in Pazalpora village. Supreme Court refuses to stay CS Karnan’s six-month sentence or give him bail: The retired Calcutta High Court judge will be taken to the city’s Presidency Jail today. DMK moves no confidence motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly to demand fresh floor test: The Opposition accused a section of the AIADMK of horse-trading and sought an explanation from the chief minister. CBSE board exams may be held in February, not March, starting 2018-19: The chairman of the board, RK Chaturvedi, said the move was suggested as part of reforms to ensure the ‘error-free evaluation’ of answer scripts. Paris climate deal would have given India, China a free pass, cost US millions of jobs, says Mike Pence: The vice president said that Trump had, however ‘kept the door open’ to renegotiating the agreement or coming up with a new one. 300 pro-Islamic State militants storm school in Philippines, hold students hostage: BIFF militants have been holed up and fighting the Philippines military in Marawi city since May 23. US warns ally Saudi Arabia about the Qatar conflict: Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed his son Mohammed bin Salman the heir to the throne. International fashion icon Carla Fendi dies at 79: Her Italian luxury brand announced that she had succumbed to an illness, without elaborating.