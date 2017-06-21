A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns following pressure from investors: The 40-year-old agreed to step down from the post after investors maintained that the company was in need of new leadership.
  2. Thousands around the world strike a pose on International Yoga Day: Events marking the occasion were held across the globe, from the UN headquarters in New York City to Navy ships on the Indian Ocean.
  3. Two militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla, combing operations under way to trace others: An Army official said they had received information about the duo holed up in a house in Pazalpora village.
  4. Supreme Court refuses to stay CS Karnan’s six-month sentence or give him bail: The retired Calcutta High Court judge will be taken to the city’s Presidency Jail today.
  5. DMK moves no confidence motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly to demand fresh floor test: The Opposition accused a section of the AIADMK of horse-trading and sought an explanation from the chief minister.
  6. CBSE board exams may be held in February, not March, starting 2018-19: The chairman of the board, RK Chaturvedi, said the move was suggested as part of reforms to ensure the ‘error-free evaluation’ of answer scripts.
  7. Paris climate deal would have given India, China a free pass, cost US millions of jobs, says Mike Pence: The vice president said that Trump had, however ‘kept the door open’ to renegotiating the agreement or coming up with a new one.
  8. 300 pro-Islamic State militants storm school in Philippines, hold students hostage: BIFF militants have been holed up and fighting the Philippines military in Marawi city since May 23.
  9. US warns ally Saudi Arabia about the Qatar conflict: Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed his son Mohammed bin Salman the heir to the throne.
  10. International fashion icon Carla Fendi dies at 79: Her Italian luxury brand announced that she had succumbed to an illness, without elaborating.