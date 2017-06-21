The Indian Olympic Association has sought permission from the government to bid for the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Outfit president N Ramachandran told the news agency that the government has agreed to discuss the proposal in the Cabinet and will get back to the IOA.

“You cannot take a decision today and say, ‘I want to host an Olympic Games tomorrow.’ It is an eight-year process. So you have to start now,” Ramachandran said. Ramachandran said he had spoken with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach about India’s prospects of hosting an Olympics, reported Reuters. “If you are looking at anything it’s 2032. That will give you 10 years to improve the infrastructure and you will have a decision [to make] in the next four to six years,” he told Reuters.

Ramachandran said the IOA also wanted to host the Asian Beach Games in 2020, the Olympic Council of Asia’s general assembly that year, and the International Olympic Committee session in 2021.

India had hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010. The event was marred by allegations of corruption. Besides, many athletes had complained of leaking stadiums and filthy accommodations. However, Ramachandran said there would be no repeat of those blunders. “We have learnt from our mistakes. You see the South Asian Games [in 2016] that was hosted in Guwahati. Nobody said anything,” he added.

Ramachandran said India is one of the few countries in the region that has the means to host such a huge sporting spectacle. He said it is up to the government to get things moving. “From my part, I am telling them if you bid, I will make sure you get it,” he added.