The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex fell 13.89 points or 0.04% on Wednesday to close at 31,283.64. The National Stock Exchange Nifty, too, declined 19.90 points from Tuesday’s close of 9,653.50 to end at 9,633.60 points. The decline was attributed to investors’ caution over a Reserve Bank of India policy meeting later in the day to gauge the direction of interest rates in the forthcoming months, reported Mint.

Besides, a fall in global oil prices to a seven-month low also caused a decline in share values of oil companies. After opening just five points up at 31,302.18, the Sensex fell to 31,193.61 in the afternoon trade before recovering to close 13.89 points down. Nifty, which opened at 9,648.10, also experienced a drop before recovering in late afternoon trade to finish just 19.90 points down.

The top gainers on the BSE were Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and Wipro. The five companies whose stocks declined the most were Tata Motors, ONGC, Lupin, Adani Ports and TCS.

On the Nifty, the biggest gainers were Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sun Pharma. The five biggest losers were ONGC, Hindalco, Bosch Ltd, GAIL and Tata Motors.

The other Asian markets had a mixed day, according to CNN Money. The Shanghai SE Corporate Index rose by 16.20 points and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index jumped 25.26 points to end at 10,349.72 points. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by as many as 148 points to finish at 25,694.58 while Japan’s Nikkei also declined 91.62 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee rose by 0.10 points or 0.16% against the United States dollar on Wednesday, and was trading at 64.65 to the dollar at 3.52 pm.