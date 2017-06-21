The business wrap: Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick steps down, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Sensex, Nifty ended flat on Wednesday, and the government asked banks to deposit demonetised notes at the RBI by July 20.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns following pressure from investors, says US media: The 40-year-old agreed to step down from the post after investors maintained that the company was in need of new leadership.
- Sensex, Nifty fall as investors remain cautious before RBI policy meet: A decline in global oil prices also affected the mood.
- Banks get one last chance to deposit the old notes they collected during demonetisation: The process needs to be completed within 30 days of June 20, a finance ministry notification said.
- Tata group interested in buying Air India, say reports: Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held informal talks with the government, expressing preliminary interest in buying a controlling stake in Air India with 51% equity.
- Facebook says it is impossible to fully remove violent content: The company has ‘blacklisted’ websites that won’t be allowed to advertise in-stream during videos, said global head of sales Carolyn Everson.
- Government sells 2.5% stake in L&T to raise Rs 4,000 crore through block deals, company shares jump: The Centre’s stake in the engineering major has come down to a little over 4%.
- All states sans J&K pass SGST Bill: While Kerala and West Bengal have issued an ordinance to approve the SGST Act, all other states and UTs have passed it in their respective legislative assemblies.