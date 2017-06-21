A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns following pressure from investors, says US media: The 40-year-old agreed to step down from the post after investors maintained that the company was in need of new leadership. Sensex, Nifty fall as investors remain cautious before RBI policy meet: A decline in global oil prices also affected the mood. Banks get one last chance to deposit the old notes they collected during demonetisation: The process needs to be completed within 30 days of June 20, a finance ministry notification said. Tata group interested in buying Air India, say reports: Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held informal talks with the government, expressing preliminary interest in buying a controlling stake in Air India with 51% equity. Facebook says it is impossible to fully remove violent content: The company has ‘blacklisted’ websites that won’t be allowed to advertise in-stream during videos, said global head of sales Carolyn Everson. Government sells 2.5% stake in L&T to raise Rs 4,000 crore through block deals, company shares jump: The Centre’s stake in the engineering major has come down to a little over 4%. All states sans J&K pass SGST Bill: While Kerala and West Bengal have issued an ordinance to approve the SGST Act, all other states and UTs have passed it in their respective legislative assemblies.