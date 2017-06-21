The Romanian parliament on Wednesday toppled the government on Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu (pictured above) just six months after he had been elected. The no-confidence motion, that need 233 votes, was approved by a total of 241 lawmakers, Reuters reported. In the combined session of 464 lawmakers from upper and lower houses, the PSD and its allies have 244 between them.

Grindeanu had refused to resign last week after his party Social Democratic Party had filed a motion to oust him saying he had failed to implement the party’s promises to the public, AP reported. Grindeanu had claimed that his rival in the party, Liviu Dragnea, plotted against him to remove him from the post of prime minister.

“The government is dismissed,” Senate Speaker Calin Tariceanu said in the Parliament after the result.

The ousted prime minister’s rival, Dragnea, who is barred from office after he was convicted in voter fraud case, is still a major part of the ruling party and this decision. Romania, the second-poorest country in the European Union, is also believed to be one of the most corrupt member states, BBC reported.