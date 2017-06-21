The Central Board of Film Certification has raised concerns over the use of the word “intercourse” in the latest trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, The Quint reported. CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani said that though the board had asked for the dialogue to be removed from the trailer, the filmmaker did not pay heed to the order.

“We have granted a U/A to the trailer on the condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse,” Nihalani told The Quint. “But they have not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet.” The trailer, that was released on June 18, shows actor Anushka Sharma’s character Sejal handing over an “indemnity bond” to Shah Rukh Khan’s Harry and saying there won’t be any legal ramifications if the couple ended up having an intercourse.

However, the trailer continues to be telecast on television, including news channels. To this, Nihalani said it was against the law to air the uncensored footage. “They [the news channels] have downloaded the uncut trailer on YouTube. We cannot stop content on the internet,” he said. “We plan to take the strictest action against the channels, which have aired the censored content from Imtiaz Ali’s film.”

In February this year, the CBFC had faced severe criticism for refusing to certify Prakash Jha’s film Lipstick Under My Burkha for being “lady-oriented” and depicting women’s “fantasy above life”. The film is slated to release on July 21.

In March, it had also denied certification to Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes for apparently “glorifying” homosexual relations and showing a Muslim woman mastrubating. In the same month, Anushka Sharma’s production Phillauri also had to make changes after the CBFC asked it to remove the scene showing the male protagonist chanting verses from the Hanuman Chalisa to pacify a ghost.