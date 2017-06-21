The big news: More support for BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BCCI said it will appoint new Team India coach before Sri Lanka tour, and GJM offered a ‘12-hour’ window to schools to evacuate students.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Presidential election: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tamil Nadu chief minister both set to back BJP nominee Ram Nath Kovind: JD(U) members said the Bihar leader will not support the Opposition if they put up their own contender.
- New India coach will be appointed before Sri Lanka tour, assures senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla: After Anil Kumble quit the post, reports said that he and Indian captain Virat Kohli had not spoken for months.
- Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukhti Morcha offers 12-hour window for schools to evacuate students on Friday: The party’s Assistant General Secretary Binay Tamang said barring school buses, no other vehicles would be allowed to leave the hills.
- Retired justice CS Karnan lodged in Presidency Jail after SC rejects his bail plea: The former high court judge had undergone medical tests at the Kolkata airport before being taken to the correctional home.
- Additional flights will be run to bring Indians back from Qatar, says Aviation Minister: Jet Airways and Air India Express will operate flights from Doha to Mumbai and Kerala.
- To beat Centre’s red beacon ban, West Bengal IAS officers will now use flags on their vehicles: The flags have been designed by the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
- Karnataka government waives farm loans up to Rs 50,000 from cooperative banks: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also urged the Centre to write off loans from commercial banks considering the acute drought situation in the country.
- The censor board is unhappy with the word ‘intercourse’ in trailer of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’: Report: The trailer is, however, being telecast on news channels.
- Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu ousted after six months in power: A total of 241 lawmakers approved the no-confidence motion in parliament.
- Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker declared bankrupt by registrar who once watched him play: The tennis player’s lawyers had argued there was sufficient evidence that the 49-year-old would be able to pay the debt soon.