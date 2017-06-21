A look at the headlines right now:

Presidential election: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tamil Nadu chief minister both set to back BJP nominee Ram Nath Kovind: JD(U) members said the Bihar leader will not support the Opposition if they put up their own contender. New India coach will be appointed before Sri Lanka tour, assures senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla: After Anil Kumble quit the post, reports said that he and Indian captain Virat Kohli had not spoken for months. Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukhti Morcha offers 12-hour window for schools to evacuate students on Friday: The party’s Assistant General Secretary Binay Tamang said barring school buses, no other vehicles would be allowed to leave the hills. Retired justice CS Karnan lodged in Presidency Jail after SC rejects his bail plea: The former high court judge had undergone medical tests at the Kolkata airport before being taken to the correctional home. Additional flights will be run to bring Indians back from Qatar, says Aviation Minister: Jet Airways and Air India Express will operate flights from Doha to Mumbai and Kerala. To beat Centre’s red beacon ban, West Bengal IAS officers will now use flags on their vehicles: The flags have been designed by the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Karnataka government waives farm loans up to Rs 50,000 from cooperative banks: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also urged the Centre to write off loans from commercial banks considering the acute drought situation in the country. The censor board is unhappy with the word ‘intercourse’ in trailer of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’: Report: The trailer is, however, being telecast on news channels. Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu ousted after six months in power: A total of 241 lawmakers approved the no-confidence motion in parliament. Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker declared bankrupt by registrar who once watched him play: The tennis player’s lawyers had argued there was sufficient evidence that the 49-year-old would be able to pay the debt soon.