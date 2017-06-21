Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said he would support Ram Nath Kovind to be the next president, reports said. Kovind, who was Bihar’s governor, is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for the post.

Earlier in the day, Bihar’s Janata Dal (United) had also expressed their support for the BJP pick. Others like Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Shiv Sena will also back the former Supreme Court lawyer.

On Thursday, Opposition parties will meet to decide whom to endorse for the post. It is unclear who will support another contender, as Nitish Kumar is believed to have said he will not support the Opposition if it puts up its own candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday had announced that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind would be their candidate for president. Kovind was the former president of the BJP Dalit Morcha. Kovind had resigned from his post of Bihar Governor on Tuesday.

The Presidential election will be held on July 17. Current President Pranab Mukherjee finishes his term on July 24.