A gunfight between security forces and militants broke out on Wednesday night in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Two militants, apparently belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, are believed to be trapped in the gunbattle, ANI reported. The encounter is still on, reports said.

Security forces were informed about the presence of militants in Kakapora, following which the area was cordoned off. Teams from 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group and 183 Central Reserve Police Force battalion are involved in the encounter.

The security forces came under “heavy automatic gunfire from the hiding militants,” IANS quoted an unidentified official as saying. “The fire was returned, sparking of the gunfight which is going on.”

According to a report in Greater Kashmir, announcements were made through public-address systems at mosques asking the public to come out and help the militants flee.

Earlier on Wednesday, two militants were killed in an encounter in Rafiabad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Two weapons were confiscated from the militants.