The Centre on Wednesday undertook a significant bureaucratic reshuffle involving appointment of secretaries in 16 ministries. Among these were Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba’s (pictured above) appointment as the home secretary and World Bank Executive Director Subhash C Garg’s appointment as the economic affairs secretary.

The secretary-level portfolios were changed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the rejig, Additional Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra will now take over as the urban development secretary. Ajay Mittal, who was the information and broadcasting secretary, will serve as the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training.

The DoPT post was held by BP Sharma, who retires at the end of June.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney will replace Aruna Sundararajan as secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, while she has been made the Telecom secretary.

