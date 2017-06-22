A look at the headlines right now:

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tamil Nadu chief minister both to back BJP’s presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind: Others like the Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Shiv Sena will also back the former Supreme Court lawyer. Centre undertakes bureaucratic reshuffle in 16 ministries: The secretary-level portfolios were changed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeks euthanasia, says he finds no purpose in life: In a letter submitted to prison authorities, Robert Payas said he had been in prison for the past 26 years and felt he would never be a free person. India’s population will exceed China’s by 2024, says UN report: The global population is expected to increase to 8.6 billion by 2030, from the current 7.6 billion. Three suspected LeT militants killed in an encounter in J&K’s Pulwama district: The gunfight, which lasted six hours, broke out after authorities received intelligence inputs that the trio was holed up in a house in Kakapora area. Additional flights will be run to bring Indians back from Qatar, says aviation minister: Jet Airways and Air India Express will operate flights from Doha to Mumbai and Kerala. The censor board is unhappy with the word ‘intercourse’ in trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal: The trailer is, however, being telecast on news channels. Delhi High Court orders action against municipal officials over mosquito breeding, lack of hygiene: The bench was hearing two pleas regarding measures taken to stop the spread of vector-borne diseases in the Capital. OnePlus 5 manipulated benchmarks apps to get higher scores, claims report: The company has, however, denied the charges made by XDA Developers. GJM offers 12-hour window for schools in Darjeeling to evacuate students on Friday: The party’s Assistant General Secretary Binay Tamang said barring school buses, no other vehicles would be allowed to leave the hills.