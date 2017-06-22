The big news: Opposition still torn while Ram Nath Kovind gets more support, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre reshuffled secretary-level positions in 16 ministries, and a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has sought euthanasia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tamil Nadu chief minister both to back BJP’s presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind: Others like the Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Shiv Sena will also back the former Supreme Court lawyer.
- Centre undertakes bureaucratic reshuffle in 16 ministries: The secretary-level portfolios were changed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeks euthanasia, says he finds no purpose in life: In a letter submitted to prison authorities, Robert Payas said he had been in prison for the past 26 years and felt he would never be a free person.
- India’s population will exceed China’s by 2024, says UN report: The global population is expected to increase to 8.6 billion by 2030, from the current 7.6 billion.
- Three suspected LeT militants killed in an encounter in J&K’s Pulwama district: The gunfight, which lasted six hours, broke out after authorities received intelligence inputs that the trio was holed up in a house in Kakapora area.
- Additional flights will be run to bring Indians back from Qatar, says aviation minister: Jet Airways and Air India Express will operate flights from Doha to Mumbai and Kerala.
- The censor board is unhappy with the word ‘intercourse’ in trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal: The trailer is, however, being telecast on news channels.
- Delhi High Court orders action against municipal officials over mosquito breeding, lack of hygiene: The bench was hearing two pleas regarding measures taken to stop the spread of vector-borne diseases in the Capital.
- OnePlus 5 manipulated benchmarks apps to get higher scores, claims report: The company has, however, denied the charges made by XDA Developers.
- GJM offers 12-hour window for schools in Darjeeling to evacuate students on Friday: The party’s Assistant General Secretary Binay Tamang said barring school buses, no other vehicles would be allowed to leave the hills.