Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has been asked to recall six of its medical products from Nepal by the country’s Department of Drug Administration. The department, which functions under the Ministry of Health, found the products to be of “substandard quality”.

The public notice was issued after officials conducted inspections at a number of outlets and tested samples. Officials said all six products – made in Patanjali’s manufacturing unit Divya Pharmacy in Uttarakhand – failed microbial tests, according to Hindustan Times.

Authorities have asked Patanjali’s local unit to keep them informed about the measures being taken to process the recall of the products from the Nepalese market. They have asked stakeholders to not sell or prescribe these drugs with immediate effect.

On #YogaDay2017 notice for recall of seven of #ramdev baba's products by Nepal's Drug Administration. pic.twitter.com/FB8CjXQcOR — Kanak Mani Dixit (@KanakManiDixit) June 21, 2017

The six medicinal products include a specific batch of Patanjali’s Divya Gashar Churna, Bahuchi Churna, Amla Churna, Triphala Churna, Adviya Churna and Aswangandha.

In addition to these, another India-made drug Bactoclav – manufactured by Bengaluru-based Micro Lab Ltd – also failed tests, and the department has ordered its recall from the country.