A 43-year-old man from Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area was arrested for stabbing his wife at least 35 times with a knife on Wednesday morning, after which she succumbed to her injuries, reported Hindustan Times. Vinod Bisht stabbed his wife Rekha, 36, in front of their 15-year-old son, following an argument.

Bisht suspected that his wife was having an affair, the police said, according to The Indian Express. On returning home from work at 5.30 am on Wednesday, he began to argue with his wife, after which he took out a knife from his bag and repeatedly stabbed her, officers said. Hearing her screams, the couple’s elder son, who was sleeping in the adjacent room, tried to stop his father, but the man stabbed his son, too, injuring him.

The man’s brother had been sleeping in another room when the incident took place, but the accused had locked the door to his room before attacking his wife. After committing the crime, he fled, reported The Times of India. “Rekha and her son were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

The police said they had received a call about the incident at 6.30 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said, “We followed some leads into Bisht’s whereabouts and even sent teams to neighbouring states to nab him. The provocation behind the murder will be known after we finish interrogating him.”

The accused had allegedly seen messages on his wife’s cellphone that had roused his suspicion, according to the Hindustan Times report. In April, he had allegedly heard her speaking to another man over the phone, which had triggered their arguments.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, and the police have seized the knife used in the attack.