A former head of immigration at Infosys in the United States has filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing it of discriminating against non-South Asian employees, PTI reported on Wednesday. Elin Green had filed a lawsuit before a US court in the Eastern District of Texas on June 19 and demanded a trial by jury.

The lawsuit has been filed against Head of Global Immigration Vasudeva Nayak and Executive Vice President and Global Head of Talent and Technology Binod Hampapur. Green, who reported to Nayak, quit the company in 2016. His counsel said, “Plaintiff was terminated because of defendant’s obsessional preference for employees of South Asian race and national origin, usually Indian, and as retaliation for reporting Nayak and Hampapur’s discriminatory treatment of himself and others on the basis of race and national origin.”

The lawyer also said that Green’s dismissal violated company policy. He argued that his client had received no warnings before being fired and was not informed about any conduct that led to his termination. The lawsuit also pointed out that from October 2011 to June 28, 2016, Green had experienced the “discriminatory nature of Infosys’ employment practices”.

Infosys has refused to comment on the lawsuit.

The news comes at a time when the tech major has announced its intention to hire 10,000 Americans in the next two years and open four centres in the US, in a bid to woo the Donald Trump administration, which has claimed that outsourcing firms unfairly take jobs away from US workers.