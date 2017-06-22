The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex hit a lifetime high of 31,450.32 points, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty also zoomed past the 9,650-mark on Thursday morning. The rally was attributed to positive trends seen in other Asian markets after oil prices climbed off their 10-month lows, reported The Times of India.

The 30-share Sensex jumped 215 points to hit its all-time high, while the 50-share Nifty rose 55 points to 9689.45, 19 points away from its record high of 9,709, hit on June 6.

At 11.05 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 31,482, up 199 points, while Nifty50 was at 9,684, up 51 points. The Sensex made a strong recovery opening 136 points up on the back of reforms announced by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to draw more investors.

Among the sectoral indices, healthcare gained the most, followed by auto, banking and power. The oil & gas, FMCG and PSU sub-indices were the biggest losers.

The top five gainers on the Sensex were Reliance (+1.37%), Infosys (+1.3%), HDFC (+1.24%), Maruti (+1.1%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.07%), while the major losers were HUL (-1.81%), Lupin (-1.67%), ONGC (-1.51%), Coal India (-0.8%) and Wipro (-0.74%).

The Indian Rupee opened flat on Thursday at 64.53 against its Wednesday’s close of 64.52.

US stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday as oil prices failed to rebound from a sharp fall during the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 57.11 points to settle at 21,410.03. The S&P500 index inched 1.42 points lower to 2,435.61. The Nasdaq Composite index lost 45.92 points to 6,233.95.

Asian markets were trading mixed in early morning trade.