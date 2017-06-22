Hundreds of farmers protested along a highway near Thane, Maharashtra, on Thursday against a proposed international airport on the outskirts of Mumbai. They burned down a police van and held up traffic, Hindustan Times reported.

The government plans to turn an abandoned World War II airbase in Naveli into an international airport, about 45 km northeast of Mumbai. The agitation against this proposal took a violent turn on Thursday, with farmers whose land had been acquired for the project attacking the police.

Protestors wielding sticks blocked the Thane-Badlapur highway, burning tyres and setting a police van on fire. “Some of our policemen suffered injuries while trying to control the situation,” an officer said.

However, an NDTV report has suggested that the farmers were protesting against the Indian Navy walling up an old British-period aerodrome in the area, which had been encroached upon by the locals.

Farmers from 17 villages held protests at 10 locations, according to the report. The biggest among them was on the Thane-Badlapur highway.