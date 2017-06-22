Countdown for the launch of Isro’s Cartosat-2 and 30 nano satellites begins
The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday morning.
The countdown for the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Cartosat-2 series satellite, along with 30 co-passenger satellites, began on Thursday morning. Isro will launch the 712-kg satellite into a 505-km polar sun synchronous orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 9.05 am on Friday.
The Cartosat-2 series satellite will be launched by Isro’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C38) for earth observation. It is a remote-sensing satellite that will provide high-resolution, scene-specific spot imagery, the space agency said.
This will be the PSLV’s 40th flight.
The 30 co-passenger satellites, weighing around 243 kg at lift-off, will include 29 nano satellites from 14 countries – Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States – and one made in India. The launch of these international nano satellites is part of an agreement between Isro’s commercial arm Antrix Corporation Ltd and international customers.