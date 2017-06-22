The big news: Civilian killed in clashes with security forces in Pulwama, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Opposition denied reports that Meira Kumar is their front runner, and farmers protested against a proposed airport near Thane.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three suspected LeT militants killed in an encounter in Pulwama district: A civilian has died in clashes that followed between local residents and security forces.
- Left denies rumour that Meira Kumar may be front runner among Opposition’s picks: Opposition parties are meeting to come up with a strategy today after the JD(U) said it would support the NDA’s pick Ram Nath Kovind.
- Thane farmers’ protest against proposed new airport in Mumbai outskirts turns violent: Agitators blocked the highway to Badlapur, burning tyres and setting a police van on fire.
- Army rejects made-in-India assault rifles for the second year in a row: Officials said the poor quality guns had a number of faults and stoppages, in addition to ineffective fire power.
- Islamic State blows up historic Mosul mosque where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared himself ‘caliph’: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi believes the act ‘amounts to an official acknowledgement of defeat’.
- Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeks euthanasia, says he finds no purpose in life: In a letter submitted to prison authorities, Robert Payas said he had been in prison for the past 26 years and felt he would never be a free person.
- Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21 states, claims US Department of Homeland Security: In 2016, Arizona and Illinois had confirmed that their voter registration systems had seen cyber attacks.
- Woman seeks to terminate 23-week pregnancy, SC asks West Bengal government to respond to plea: The petition challenges the validity of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which says an abortion cannot be carried after 20 weeks.
- Sensex surges to lifetime high of 31,450, Nifty nears 9,700 mark: The gain was attributed to positive trends seen in other Asian markets and reforms announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
- Police drop sedition charges against 15 Muslims accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans: The move came after the men’s families approached the president as well as as human rights and minority commissions.