A look at the headlines right now:

Three suspected LeT militants killed in an encounter in Pulwama district: A civilian has died in clashes that followed between local residents and security forces. Left denies rumour that Meira Kumar may be front runner among Opposition’s picks: Opposition parties are meeting to come up with a strategy today after the JD(U) said it would support the NDA’s pick Ram Nath Kovind. Thane farmers’ protest against proposed new airport in Mumbai outskirts turns violent: Agitators blocked the highway to Badlapur, burning tyres and setting a police van on fire. Army rejects made-in-India assault rifles for the second year in a row: Officials said the poor quality guns had a number of faults and stoppages, in addition to ineffective fire power. Islamic State blows up historic Mosul mosque where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared himself ‘caliph’: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi believes the act ‘amounts to an official acknowledgement of defeat’. Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeks euthanasia, says he finds no purpose in life: In a letter submitted to prison authorities, Robert Payas said he had been in prison for the past 26 years and felt he would never be a free person. Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21 states, claims US Department of Homeland Security: In 2016, Arizona and Illinois had confirmed that their voter registration systems had seen cyber attacks. Woman seeks to terminate 23-week pregnancy, SC asks West Bengal government to respond to plea: The petition challenges the validity of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which says an abortion cannot be carried after 20 weeks. Sensex surges to lifetime high of 31,450, Nifty nears 9,700 mark: The gain was attributed to positive trends seen in other Asian markets and reforms announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Police drop sedition charges against 15 Muslims accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans: The move came after the men’s families approached the president as well as as human rights and minority commissions.