Three men accused of raping a 35-year-old woman in a moving car on Monday night in Haryana’s Gurugram have been arrested, ANI reported on Thursday. The car in which the incident took place has also been seized.

The men had thrown the woman out of the car in Greater Noida after sexually assaulting her for nearly eight hours. A passerby had informed the police after spotting her on the road on Tuesday morning in Kasna, Greater Noida.

“The victim has claimed that she was picked up around 8.30 pm on Monday in Gurgaon,” Superintendent of Police (Noida Rural) Suniti had said on Monday, adding that she was thrown out of the car in Greater Noida around 4 am. The woman had come to Sohna for work ten days ago.

This is the second incident of gangrape in a vehicle in Gurugram in a month. On May 29, three men allegedly raped a woman in an auto-rickshaw in Gurugram and threw her nine-month-old daughter out of the vehicle. The infant later died of her injuries.