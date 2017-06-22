A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 50, Reuters reported. Among those dead were civilians and security forces waiting to collect their salaries.

Helmand police spokesman Salam Afghan said that the bomber had donated his explosives at the gate of the new Kabul Bank branch, reported BBC. Armed attackers have entered the bank and a gun battle is on with security forces, reported Tolo News.

Al Jazeera quoted Omar Zwak, spokesperson for the Helmand governor as saying that the blast took place around 12 noon local time (1.30 pm Indian Standard Time). No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far, though Islamic State and the Taliban have carried out attacks near banks in the past, where security forces, police and government officials collect their pay.

On Sunday, Taliban suicide bombers targeted police headquarters in Gardez city, killing several people and injuring many others. In May, at least three people were killed and many wounded in an attack on a bank in the same city.