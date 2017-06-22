The business wrap: Sensex closes flat after reaching a fresh high, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Sebi eased rules to tackle bad loans, and Nepal drug authority asked Patanjali to recall six products for ‘substandard quality’.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Sensex closes flat after reaching an all-time high, Nifty ends 3 points lower: The gain was attributed to positive trends seen in other Asian markets and reforms announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
- To tackle bad loans, Sebi eases rules on acquiring listed companies with stressed assets: The board expects the decision to make it easier for investors to buy distressed firms from banks.
- Nepal’s drug authority has asked Patanjali to recall six products for ‘substandard quality’: A public notice was issued after their samples failed microbial tests.
- Former Infosys immigration head sues company for alleged discrimination against non-South Asians: Elin Green’s lawsuit claimed she was fired in 2016 in violation of the firm’s policies.
- Countdown for the launch of Isro’s Cartosat-2 and 30 nano satellites begins: The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday morning.
- Indians on Facebook will soon have more control over their profile picture with a special ‘guard’: The social media giant has partnered with Indian illustrator Jessica Singh to create designs for users to add to their photograph to enhance safety.
- OnePlus 5 manipulated benchmarks apps to get higher scores, claims report: The company has, however, denied the charges made by XDA Developers.