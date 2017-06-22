A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Sensex closes flat after reaching an all-time high, Nifty ends 3 points lower: The gain was attributed to positive trends seen in other Asian markets and reforms announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. To tackle bad loans, Sebi eases rules on acquiring listed companies with stressed assets: The board expects the decision to make it easier for investors to buy distressed firms from banks. Nepal’s drug authority has asked Patanjali to recall six products for ‘substandard quality’: A public notice was issued after their samples failed microbial tests. Former Infosys immigration head sues company for alleged discrimination against non-South Asians: Elin Green’s lawsuit claimed she was fired in 2016 in violation of the firm’s policies. Countdown for the launch of Isro’s Cartosat-2 and 30 nano satellites begins: The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday morning. Indians on Facebook will soon have more control over their profile picture with a special ‘guard’: The social media giant has partnered with Indian illustrator Jessica Singh to create designs for users to add to their photograph to enhance safety. OnePlus 5 manipulated benchmarks apps to get higher scores, claims report: The company has, however, denied the charges made by XDA Developers.