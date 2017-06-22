Security personnel gunned down two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector in Kupwara on Thursday evening. The encounter followed an alleged infiltration bid that the security forces foiled. Firing is still under way, reported ANI.

“A major infiltration bid from across the LoC [Line of Control] was foiled by the Army troops in Keran sector today (Thursday) evening,” said Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia, according to The Times of India.

This comes hours after the security forces gunned down three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in an encounter that lasted six hours in Kakapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “The three terrorists have been identified as locals Majid, Shariq and Irshad,” a police officer was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

The gunfight had begun late on Wednesday. Teams from 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group and 183 Central Reserve Police Force battalion were involved in the encounter.