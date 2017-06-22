The big news: Pakistan says Kulbhushan Jadhav has filed a mercy petition, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Lok Sabha Meira Kumar is the Opposition’s pick for president, and 29 were killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav has filed a mercy petition before Army chief, says Pakistan: Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations claimed he has admitted he was involved in espionage and terrorist activities.
- Meira Kumar is the Opposition’s candidate for president: This came after the Congress and Left denied rumours that they would pick the former Lok Sabha Speaker for the post.
- At least 29 dead after bomb explodes outside bank in Afghanistan’s Helmand province: No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.
- AAP, SAD legislators suspended after melee in Punjab Assembly leaves an MLA unconscious: Sarabjit Kaur Manuke had to be hospitalised after she fell unconscious on being hit in the head during the scuffle.
- The government is testing if India can have two time zones: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had asked for a separate time zone for the country’s North East.
- Security forces gun down two suspected militants in Kupwara: This followed an alleged foiled infiltration bid along the Line of Control.
- Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling backs demands of a separate Gorkhaland: The creation of a separate state will restore permanent peace and prosperity in the region, he wrote in a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
- Venkaiah Naidu clarifies what he meant by saying farm loan waivers have become ‘fashionable’: The urban development minister had said such offers should be made only in extreme situations.
- Gurugram men who raped woman in moving car for eight hours arrested, vehicle seized: A passerby had informed the police after spotting her on the road on Tuesday morning in Kasna, Greater Noida.
- The Kenyan government will give girls in public schools free sanitary napkins: The move comes over a decade after Kenya scrapped taxes on sanitary products in a bid to make them more affordable.