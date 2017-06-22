A look at the headlines right now:

Kulbhushan Jadhav has filed a mercy petition before Army chief, says Pakistan: Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations claimed he has admitted he was involved in espionage and terrorist activities. Meira Kumar is the Opposition’s candidate for president: This came after the Congress and Left denied rumours that they would pick the former Lok Sabha Speaker for the post. At least 29 dead after bomb explodes outside bank in Afghanistan’s Helmand province: No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far. AAP, SAD legislators suspended after melee in Punjab Assembly leaves an MLA unconscious: Sarabjit Kaur Manuke had to be hospitalised after she fell unconscious on being hit in the head during the scuffle. The government is testing if India can have two time zones: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had asked for a separate time zone for the country’s North East. Security forces gun down two suspected militants in Kupwara: This followed an alleged foiled infiltration bid along the Line of Control. Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling backs demands of a separate Gorkhaland: The creation of a separate state will restore permanent peace and prosperity in the region, he wrote in a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Venkaiah Naidu clarifies what he meant by saying farm loan waivers have become ‘fashionable’: The urban development minister had said such offers should be made only in extreme situations. Gurugram men who raped woman in moving car for eight hours arrested, vehicle seized: A passerby had informed the police after spotting her on the road on Tuesday morning in Kasna, Greater Noida. The Kenyan government will give girls in public schools free sanitary napkins: The move comes over a decade after Kenya scrapped taxes on sanitary products in a bid to make them more affordable.