There has been a significant rise in the number Islamophobic attacks reported across Manchester since the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May, Greater Manchester Police have said.

The explosion in Manchester arena during the American singer’s show on May 22 had left 22 people dead. The majority of the audience had consisted of teenage fans. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

There has been 505% increase in complaints of abuse against Muslims since the attack at Manchester arena. As many as 224 complaints of hate crimes after May 22 were reported compared to the 37 reported in the same period in 2016, The Guardian reported citing official figures.

“When a major tragedy occurs such as the attacks in Manchester and London, it is sadly not unusual for there to be a spike in the amount of hate crimes, specifically against race and religion,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said. “Hate crime is often under reported for a number of reasons, but we want people to have the confidence in coming forward as no one should be the subject of hate and intolerance.”

Meanwhile, there has been a 61% rise in race-related crimes and incidents, police figures showed, according to BBC. A 41% increase in crimes against disabled people was reported, and there has been a 9% rise in crime against sexual orientation.