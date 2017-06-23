India on Thursday claimed Pakistan was trying to create “false propaganda” and “attempting to influence” proceedings at the world court in the case of former India Navy officer Kulbhshan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the country’s military court on April 4, NDTV reported. The response came after Islamabad released another alleged “confessional video”, in which it claimed Jadhav had admitted to espionage and filed a mercy petition before its Army chief.

“Manufactured facts cannot alter the reality and do not detract from the fact that Pakistan is in violation of its international obligation to India and Jadhav,” said Spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry Gopal Baglay. “[India is...] confident that justice will be done without being affected in any manner by these unwarranted and misleading steps taken by Pakistan.”

The spokesperson said the latest developments in the case indicated “the lack of transparency and farcical nature” of the “concocted charges” against Jadhav, PTI reported. “The details and circumstances of the alleged mercy petition by Jadhav are not clear and even the facts of its existence are doubtful,” Baglay said.

The Pakistani military’s Inter Services Public Relations had said Jadhav had filed the plea seeking clemency with Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and that he would not be executed till he exhausted his rightful mercy pleas. Jadhav’s earlier appeal with the Military Appellate Court had allegedly been rejected, but he is still eligible to file a mercy petition with the country’s president, the release by the ISPR said.

The International Court of Justice is expected to take up the case against early in 2018. In its first hearing in May 18, the court had directed Pakistan to hold off on Jadhav’s execution till the hearing was completed. It had also asked Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav, which has not been done so far.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 for allegedly spying for India’s intelligency agacy, the Research and Analysis Wing. On June 16, the ICJ had given India until September 13 to make its submission in Jadhav’s case and Pakistan until December 13 to submit its counter-memorial.