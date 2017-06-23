The big news: India questions Pakistan’s claims after new Jadhav video, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A case was filed against the GJM chief in Darjeeling, and Nitish Kumar’s J(DU) backed Ram Nath Kovind for president.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India doubts Pakistan’s claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav filed a mercy petition: The External Affairs Ministry said Islamabad’s declaration was an ‘attempt to influence’ proceedings at the world court.
- Darjeeling Police register murder case against GJM chief Bimal Gurung and his wife, 22 others: They have also been charged for arson, assaulting officers and conspiracy to incite violence on June 17, when a supporter of the body was killed in clashes.
- JD(U) says it will back Ram Nath Kovind for president as Opposition fields Meira Kumar: JD(U)’s Pavan Kumar Varma said the NDA’s nominee will win the elections as the numbers were stacked in their favour.
- Two jawans killed in attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Poonch, says Army: Two militants were also killed as the Indian Army foiled an attempt to allegedly violate the ceasefire.
- The government will act on privatising Air India within six months, says Niti Aayog: The Niti Aayog vice chairman said the airline’s debt was ‘simply not sustainable’.
- Virat Kohli breaks silence on Kumble’s resignation as coach, says he respects the decision: However, the Indian captain said what happens in the changing room should remain private, and did not reveal what had happened between them.
- At least 29 dead after bomb explodes outside bank in Afghanistan’s Helmand province: No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.
- AAP, SAD legislators suspended after melee in Punjab Assembly leaves an MLA unconscious: Sarabjit Kaur Manuke had to be hospitalised after she fell unconscious on being hit in the head during the scuffle.
- Gurugram men who raped woman in moving car for eight hours arrested, vehicle seized: A passerby had informed the police after spotting her on the road on Tuesday morning in Kasna, Greater Noida.
- The Kenyan government will give girls in public schools free sanitary napkins: The move comes over a decade after Kenya scrapped taxes on sanitary products in a bid to make them more affordable.