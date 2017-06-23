A look at the headlines right now:

India doubts Pakistan’s claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav filed a mercy petition: The External Affairs Ministry said Islamabad’s declaration was an ‘attempt to influence’ proceedings at the world court. Darjeeling Police register murder case against GJM chief Bimal Gurung and his wife, 22 others: They have also been charged for arson, assaulting officers and conspiracy to incite violence on June 17, when a supporter of the body was killed in clashes. JD(U) says it will back Ram Nath Kovind for president as Opposition fields Meira Kumar: JD(U)’s Pavan Kumar Varma said the NDA’s nominee will win the elections as the numbers were stacked in their favour. Two jawans killed in attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Poonch, says Army: Two militants were also killed as the Indian Army foiled an attempt to allegedly violate the ceasefire. The government will act on privatising Air India within six months, says Niti Aayog: The Niti Aayog vice chairman said the airline’s debt was ‘simply not sustainable’. Virat Kohli breaks silence on Kumble’s resignation as coach, says he respects the decision: However, the Indian captain said what happens in the changing room should remain private, and did not reveal what had happened between them. At least 29 dead after bomb explodes outside bank in Afghanistan’s Helmand province: No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far. AAP, SAD legislators suspended after melee in Punjab Assembly leaves an MLA unconscious: Sarabjit Kaur Manuke had to be hospitalised after she fell unconscious on being hit in the head during the scuffle. Gurugram men who raped woman in moving car for eight hours arrested, vehicle seized: A passerby had informed the police after spotting her on the road on Tuesday morning in Kasna, Greater Noida. The Kenyan government will give girls in public schools free sanitary napkins: The move comes over a decade after Kenya scrapped taxes on sanitary products in a bid to make them more affordable.