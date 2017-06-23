A police officer was lynched in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, early on Friday after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people that had caught him take photographs near a mosque. The police said the mob attacked him after spotting him behaving suspiciously outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality during congregational prayers at the mosque, NDTV reported.

The officer has been identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) Mohammad Ayub Pandith. Witnesses to the violence said three people were injured after Pandith allegedly began to shoot at them with his pistol as the mob tried to catch him. They are believed to have stripped him naked before beating and stoning him to death.

The violence came ahead of call for protests from Kashmiri separatist leaders against a civilian’s death in clashes in Pulwama on Thursday. Local residents had clashed with security forces after three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter.

As a precaution before the expected protests, restrictions had been ordered in areas under the jurisdictions of seven police stations from Friday morning. After lynching the officer, the frenzied mob had targeted empty security pickets set up in the area.