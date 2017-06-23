A spokesperson for the Central Board of Secondary Education said the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be declared on Friday “forenoon”, without specifying a time.

The results, which will be posted on results.nic.in, were expected to be announced on Tuesday after a mix-up on the official website. CBSE had released the answer keys of the test following a June 12 Supreme Court order, which had asked the board to declare the results before June 26. The bench had stayed a Madras High Court judgement that had asked CBSE to not declare the results.

The exam for admission to under graduate medical and dentistry courses in India was held on May 7. As many as 11,38,890 aspirants had appeared for Neet 2017, including 1,522 Non-Resident Indians and 613 foreigners.

An earlier notification had said the results would be declared on June 8.