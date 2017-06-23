The Indian Space Research Organisation launched the “eye in the sky” Cartosat 2 series satellite, along with 30 other co-satellites, on Friday. The 31 satellites took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on a PSLV-C38 rocket, which is on its 40th flight.

The Cartosat 2 satellite was built by students from the Noorul Islam University in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. It will orbit 500 kms above earth, scientists said, and take photos and videos for a number of uses. These include map-making, urban and rural development projects, regulating coastal land, monitoring road and water distribution networks, and military planning, among other things.

Of the other 30 other satellites, one was made in India while the rest came from 14 other countries including Austria, Belgium, Chile, Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States, reported Deccan Chronicle.