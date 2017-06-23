The National Democratic Front’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah and Union minister Venkaiah Naidu were also present, along with the chief ministers of states governed by allied parties and senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

The Opposition’s presidential nominee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, will file her nomination papers on June 27, Congress officials said.

The NDA makes up 48.6% of the electoral college that will vote in the presidential election on July 17, after current President Pranab Mukherjee finishes his term on July 24. With support from regional parties, including the Biahr’s Janata Dal(United), Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK(Amma), the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, it appears that Kovind now has the support of 60% of the electoral college.