Police officer lynched in Kashmir’s Srinagar, two arrested: A group of people attacked Mohammad Ayub Pandith after spotting him taking photos outside Jamia Masjid. Cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down Al Jazeera, reads Saudi’s list of demands to Qatar: Kuwait, which is mediating the crisis, handed over the 13-point list prepared by the Arab countries to Doha. Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Patna and Jammu on Centre’s third Smart Cities list: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu announced a proposed investment of Rs 57,393 crore in this batch of 30 cities. NDA’s presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind files nomination papers at Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied the candidate, along with BJP chief Amit Shah and chief ministers of states governed by allied parties. Isro launches ‘eye in the sky’ Cartosat 2 satellite along with 30 others: Its photos and videos will be used for rural and urban development projects, military operations and map-making.

CBSE declares Neet 2017 results: The Supreme Court had asked the board to declare the results before June 26. India expresses doubts about Pakistan’s claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav filed a mercy petition: The External Affairs Ministry said Islamabad’s declaration was an ‘attempt to influence’ proceedings at the world court. Bill tabled in US Congress wants Pakistan’s major ally status revoked as it ‘harbours terrorists’: George W Bush had given Islamabad the status to help the US fight al-Qaeda and the Taliban. At least 11 dead in explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta: The blast was near the office of the city’s police chief. Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka believes the Donald Trump administration is business-friendly: He said Indian IT firms are not facing challenges under the new government.