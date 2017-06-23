The big news: Two arrested after mob lynches police officer in Srinagar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations handed Qatar a list of 13 demands, and the Centre unveiled its third Smart Cities list.
- Police officer lynched in Kashmir’s Srinagar, two arrested: A group of people attacked Mohammad Ayub Pandith after spotting him taking photos outside Jamia Masjid.
- Cut ties with Iran, hand over extremists and shut down Al Jazeera, reads Saudi’s list of demands to Qatar: Kuwait, which is mediating the crisis, handed over the 13-point list prepared by the Arab countries to Doha.
- Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Patna and Jammu on Centre’s third Smart Cities list: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu announced a proposed investment of Rs 57,393 crore in this batch of 30 cities.
- NDA’s presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind files nomination papers at Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied the candidate, along with BJP chief Amit Shah and chief ministers of states governed by allied parties.
- Isro launches ‘eye in the sky’ Cartosat 2 satellite along with 30 others: Its photos and videos will be used for rural and urban development projects, military operations and map-making.
- CBSE declares Neet 2017 results: The Supreme Court had asked the board to declare the results before June 26.
- India expresses doubts about Pakistan’s claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav filed a mercy petition: The External Affairs Ministry said Islamabad’s declaration was an ‘attempt to influence’ proceedings at the world court.
- Bill tabled in US Congress wants Pakistan’s major ally status revoked as it ‘harbours terrorists’: George W Bush had given Islamabad the status to help the US fight al-Qaeda and the Taliban.
- At least 11 dead in explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta: The blast was near the office of the city’s police chief.
- Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka believes the Donald Trump administration is business-friendly: He said Indian IT firms are not facing challenges under the new government.