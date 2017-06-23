At least 11 people died on Friday in an explosion in Quetta, near the police chief’s office. This includes four police personnel, The Express Tribune reported. Around 20 people were injured. The attack took place on Jummatul Wida, the report said, which is the last Friday during the month of Ramazan, when prayers are offered.

No one has claimed responsibility for the car bomb yet.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri condemned the incident, while Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has ordered an inquiry into the blast.



Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, is close to the Afghanistan border. Recently, two Chinese nationals were kidnapped from Quetta and killed.