A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader was hacked to death in the outskirts of Ballari, Karnataka, on Thursday. A group of at least seven attacked Bandi Ramesh and four others while they were having lunch at a restaurant in Guggarahatti locality. The police believe the motive was personal enmity, The Hindu reported.

The 35-year-old – an accused in an attempt to murder case – was recently granted bail and released from jail. He died on the spot because of the injuries he had sustained on his head and other parts of his body. One of his associates, who was also injured in the incident, was taken to VIMS Hospital.

Ramesh is believed to be a close aide of the Ballari Lok Sabha legislator B Sriramulu, according to India Today. Inspector-General of Police (Ballari Range) S Murugan, Superintendent of Police R Chetan and senior officers of Ballari (Rural) Sub-Division have visited the spot and are investigating the murder.