Flipkart’s planned acquisition of rival Indian e-commerce provider Snapdeal has hit a snag after the family of Wipro chief Azim Premji, which happens to be one of the smaller investors in Snapdeal, objected to special payments to certain shareholders including its two co-founders and two larger investors, reported Business Standard on Friday.

The snag could reduce Snapdeal’s valuation from a previously agreed-upon $1 billion, reported Bloomberg. The two companies had struck a preliminary agreement last month. The deal was meant to slow down Amazon’s growth in India. Flipkart, however, is valued at around $6.5 billion.

Under the proposed terms, early investors, like Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, would receive $60 million in addition to their new equity in Flipkart, while founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, would get a combined $30 million.

Officials said that PremjiInvest had sent a letter to the Snapdeal board on Wednesday saying that the $90 million to be handed to this select group of early Snapdeal shareholders and founders wasn’t acceptable. The letter, however, said the $30 million in special payments proposed by the Snapdeal board for the employees was okay.

Flipkart had earlier given Snapdeal a precondition for the transaction, wanting all the startup’s investors to agree to deal terms, officials said on condition of anonymity.

The letter said the small investors were unhappy with the difference in payments, informed the officials. Snapdeal’s small investors include the family office of Ratan Tata, Intel Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, BlackRock and Temasek.