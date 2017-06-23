A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

SBI, other lenders initiate bankruptcy proceedings against three steel companies: Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel and Electrosteel Steels together have almost Rs 1 lakh crore of bad debt. Flipkart, Snapdeal merger at risk after PremjiInvest objects to payouts for founders, investors: The snag could reduce Snapdeal’s valuation from a previously agreed-upon $1 billion. Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Patna and Jammu on Centre’s third Smart Cities list: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu announced a proposed investment of Rs 57,393 crore in this batch of 30 cities. The government will act on privatising Air India within six months, says Niti Aayog: The Niti Aayog vice chairman said the airline’s debt was ‘simply not sustainable’. Isro launches ‘eye in the sky’ Cartosat 2 satellite along with 30 others: Its photos and videos will be used for rural and urban development projects, military operations and map-making. Passports will now be issued in both Hindi and English, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also announced a 10% slash in the fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60 years of age. Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka believes the Donald Trump administration is business-friendly: He said Indian IT firms are not facing challenges under the new government.